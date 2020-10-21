Survey says: Shawnee County residents want improvements to Lake Shawnee Campground

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks & Recreation office is reaching out to Topekans to find out what they want regarding the campground at Lake Shawnee.

A recent survey asked residents what they like to see. Results show a preference for adding sewer hook-ups, online reservations and concrete parking pads to the Lake Shawnee Campground.

Other preferred improvements include larger campsites and adding Wi-Fi.

“The survey results confirmed most of what we have been hearing from campground

patrons, however, as recreational vehicles have grown larger and technology has advanced, we wanted to have input from campers before planning improvements.” Chris Curtis, Shawnee County Parks & Recreation park planner and project manager

Asked to rank improvements in priority order, 26 percent chose adding sewer hook-ups, 19% chose larger campsites, 15% selected online reservations, 12% chose concrete parking pads for trailers and 10% chose adding Wi-Fi at the campground.

Results of a survey released last week indicate Shawnee County residents also are interested in another off-the-leash dog park.

Shawnee County residents who completed an earlier Parks & Recreation survey confirmed they wanted an additional dog park and the most preferred location is at Lake Shawnee.

These are the top two results from an informal survey conducted by Shawnee County Parks & Recreation.

Shawnee County Parks & Rec ask the community, do we need another dog park?

According to the survey, 20 percent of users drive three to five miles to use Hills Bark Park in Gage Park and nearly 27 percent of users drive five miles or more.

“We wanted to learn whether Shawnee County residents desire one or more additional

dog parks and the survey confirms that residents do support additional off-leash dog parks,

the survey was done to gather information and inform our park planning

process going forward.” Chris Curtis, Shawnee County Parks & Recreation

With the growth in pet ownership in the United States, off-leash dog parks are the fastest growing segment of urban parks according to the 2019 City Park Facts report,” Chris Curtis, Shawnee County Parks & Recreation park planner and project manager said.

In the survey 87% of respondents favored adding an additional off-leash dog park in Shawnee County.

On the question of preferred location, 32% of respondents chose Lake Shawnee.

A handful of parks including Family Park, Dornwood Park, Crestview Park, Major Palm Park and Big Shunga Park received a percentage of responses tightly clustered in the 20 percent range.