JEFFERSON CO. (KSNT)- A field survey will start soon to access improvements to a bridge in Northeast Kansas.

Surveyors with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a field survey May 23 on a K-4 bridge over Rock Creek, east of Butler Rd. near Meriden. This survey will help KDOT gather information for improvements to the design of the bridge, which KDOT estimated will be complete by June 15.

The survey crew will use tools on the ground to determine the existing features between the roadway and the land next to it. Property owners and tenants of private land will be asked permission of entry from KDOT before crews start work.