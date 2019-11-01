Survival driving school teaches teens to “arrive alive”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A traveling teen driving school is teaching teens how to “arrive alive” this weekend. The Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving School is in Topeka Saturday at the Heartland Motorsports Park.

This program improves driver competence through hands-on experience in real world driving situations. Teens learn things like emergency breaking, skid control and how to avoid accidents.

National coordinator Scott Dobler says there are simple things drivers can change that will immediately make them better drivers.

“Adjust your seat to where your wrists are at the top of the steering wheel without moving your shoulders off the seat,” said Dobler. “Adjusting your mirrors where you don’t see the side of your vehicle, where you just barely see outside, reduces just blind spot by 30 percent.”

Organizers of the school hope to make teens safer drivers. Car crashes are the leading killer of American teens each year.

Registration is closed from the program at Heartland Motorsports Park, but click here for a schedule of schools and more information.