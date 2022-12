Christopher R. Johnson-Wettengel is accused of robbing a Topeka Auto Zone in December. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who allegedly robbed a North Topeka Auto Zone at gunpoint has been arrested by police.

The Topeka Police Department said Christopher R. Johnson-Wettengel, 36, of Topeka was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft. He’s in jail a $150,000 bond.

Police say on Dec. 1 man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of cash from the Auto Zone in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard. No injuries were reported.