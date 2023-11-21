SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A teen accused of shooting a 9-year-old boy in Shawnee County has turned himself in to law enforcement.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Anthony Guerrero III, 16, was involved in the shooting around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 in the 6700 block of SW Greencastle Drive. A boy, 9, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Guerrero III turned himself in Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on the following charges: