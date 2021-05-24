Suspect arrested for graffiti found in CiCo Park, Riley County police say

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a suspect after graffiti was found throughout Manhattan’s CiCo Park.

We made an arrest this afternoon for a large amount of graffiti in and around CiCo Park after officers followed a trail of paintings and empty spray cans.



Our local parks are beautiful and colorful already. Please don't paint them. pic.twitter.com/hyH9Iwm2lk — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) May 24, 2021 Tweet from RCPD

Nathaniel Bieber, 18, of Manhattan, faces five counts of criminal damage to property. RCPD stated on Facebook that Bieber caused up to $2,000 dollars in damage with the graffiti. Officers found four different places with graffiti in the 3300 block of Robinson Drive and one in the 1600 block of Cedar Crest Drive.

Bieber was booked into the Riley County Jail with a $4,000 bond. If you have graffiti on your property and you have not been contacted by RCPD, you are encouraged to call the department at (785) 537-2112.