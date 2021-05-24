Suspect arrested for graffiti found in CiCo Park, Riley County police say

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a suspect after graffiti was found throughout Manhattan’s CiCo Park.
Nathaniel Bieber, 18, of Manhattan, faces five counts of criminal damage to property. RCPD stated on Facebook that Bieber caused up to $2,000 dollars in damage with the graffiti. Officers found four different places with graffiti in the 3300 block of Robinson Drive and one in the 1600 block of Cedar Crest Drive.
Bieber was booked into the Riley County Jail with a $4,000 bond. If you have graffiti on your property and you have not been contacted by RCPD, you are encouraged to call the department at (785) 537-2112.