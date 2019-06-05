Local News

Suspect arrested in connection to shots fired near K-State campus

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 03:09 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 05:47 PM CDT

Suspect arrested in connection to shots fired near K-State campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas State University Police Department arrested Erin Trent Boykin, 33, of Manhattan, in connection with the May 9 shots fired incident, and he is currently being held at Riley County Jail.

Boykin's charges are attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm. Additional charges may be pursued.

The incident occurred at the KSU Foundation at Kimball and Denison avenues, and police determined that he was not connected to the university. 

The May 9 incident began on the east side of Manhattan off campus and continued to the parking lot north of the KSU Foundation Building, where shots were fired. There were no injuries.

