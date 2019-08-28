Suspect arrested in connection with Lawrence Islamic Center theft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The man suspected of stealing from donation boxes at the Islamic Center of Lawrence was arrested in Omaha Tuesday evening.

On August 13 around 3:45 a.m., an individual burglarized the Islamic Center on Naismith Drive.

As Lawrence Police investigated, they linked Amadou Oury Bah, 32, to the crime.

After issuing a felony warrant for his arrest, LPD asked for the public’s help to locate Bah.

He was located and arrested in Omaha Tuesday evening, where he remains pending an extradition hearing which is scheduled for Thursday.