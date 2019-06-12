Suspect arrested in connection with May shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police arrested Jessica Joann Spencer, 36, Wednesday evening after they recognized her from a recent shooting.

The shooting occurred May 16, when an argument turned into one subject going to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were looking to speak with Spencer for the past month and took Spencer into custody without incident Tuesday evening.

She was taken to Shawnee County Department of Corrections for charges of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault.