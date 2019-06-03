Local News

Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Police say they have made an arrest in the case of the fatal shooting in downtown Wichita this weekend.

Wichita police said in a news release Monday that they have arrested a 34-year-old Wichita man on suspicion of first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County.

KSNW-TV reports that that Police spokesman Charley Davidson says that officers responded to a shooting call shortly after midnight Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found a 29-year-old Ivell Ray of Wichita with multiple gunshot wounds. Ray died at the scene.

Police say the investigation revealed Ray and the suspect had a disturbance in the street and the suspect fired multiple times from a handgun striking Ray.

