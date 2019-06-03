Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly Wichita shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Police say they have made an arrest in the case of the fatal shooting in downtown Wichita this weekend.

Wichita police said in a news release Monday that they have arrested a 34-year-old Wichita man on suspicion of first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County.

KSNW-TV reports that that Police spokesman Charley Davidson says that officers responded to a shooting call shortly after midnight Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found a 29-year-old Ivell Ray of Wichita with multiple gunshot wounds. Ray died at the scene.

Police say the investigation revealed Ray and the suspect had a disturbance in the street and the suspect fired multiple times from a handgun striking Ray.