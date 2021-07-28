Shawnee County man bound over for trial for 2020 homicide

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Todge Anderson has been bound over for trial by the Shawnee County District Court.

Anderson was charged earlier this year for his role in the homicide of Christopher McMillion, which took place on Oct. 3, 2020.

Anderson was taken into custody on Jan. 5, 2021, and charged with murder in the first degree and aggravated robbery.

The preliminary hearing was July, 27, with the court finding probable cause that Anderson committed both felonies, according to a report from the district attorney’s office.

Anderson’s next court appearance will be Aug. 3, 2021.

Authorities believe three people were involved in the homicide, with all three taken into custody and all having pending cases in Shawnee County District Court, according to the report.

Tishara Moran was taken into custody and charged with murder in the first degree and aggravated robbery.

Latrelle Praylow was taken into custody and charged with three felonies related to the homicide: murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Praylow’s case is set for a jury trial beginning on Sep. 20, 2021.

All three suspects remain in custody, with bonds being set at $1,000,000.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation, and is asking that anyone with information related to these crimes to report the information to the police.