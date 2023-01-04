BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – One man was arrested on Wednesday following a report of a shooting in Brown County.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call regarding a possible shooting in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 36 near the town of Timber. Deputies at the scene found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.

Deputies learned that the suspect, Shane Meggison, 55, of Hiawatha had left the area. A search began for Meggison who was found in St. Joseph, Missouri and arrested. The sheriff’s office said that Meggison has been arrested on several charges, including:

Child endangerment

Felony obstruction

Possession of meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

No drug tax stamp

The case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office. If you have any information related to this case you can contact the sheriff’s office at 785-742-7125.