BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – One man was arrested on Wednesday following a report of a shooting in Brown County.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call regarding a possible shooting in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 36 near the town of Timber. Deputies at the scene found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.
Deputies learned that the suspect, Shane Meggison, 55, of Hiawatha had left the area. A search began for Meggison who was found in St. Joseph, Missouri and arrested. The sheriff’s office said that Meggison has been arrested on several charges, including:
- Child endangerment
- Felony obstruction
- Possession of meth
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana
- No drug tax stamp
The case is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office. If you have any information related to this case you can contact the sheriff’s office at 785-742-7125.