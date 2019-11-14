Suspect identified in Topeka murder-suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police said a shooting that killed a 32-year old woman Tuesday stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Southeast 12th Street on a report of a medical call. That’s when they found Valerie Taylor dead with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

Topeka police said the man that killed her was James Allen Jr., 37. He was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday.

Officers are not looking for any more suspects.