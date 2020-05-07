Suspect identified in Wednesday afternoon I-70 chase

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol identified a woman Thursday they said led them on a chase from the Manhattan Walmart onto I-70.

Kala Auchard, 25, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Fleeing authorities, attempt to elude during commission of a felony

Riley County police went to a reported theft Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue. They determined Auchard was driving a stolen vehicle, and chased the car after catching up to it in the 1100 block of Pillsbury Drive.

RCPD said the Kansas Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit around 2 p.m. after Auchard got on I-70 traveling eastbound. They used tire deflation devices and KHP cars forced the stolen car to stop with a tactical maneuver.

Auchard was one of two people arrested during the incident. Riley County police booked her into the Riley County jail with bail set at $10,000.