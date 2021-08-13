Caught fleeing to Mexico, Topeka sexual assault suspect now found guilty

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who fled to Mexico in 2017 after becoming a suspect in a sexual assault has been found guilty following a four-day trial for a sexual assault the same year.

A jury on Thursday found Daniel Arreola guilty of seven felony counts Thursday. The defendant was convicted of:

Rape

Aggravated Criminal Sodomy

Aggravated Burglary

3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon

Unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring equipment

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Arreola forced his way into a woman’s apartment in July 2015 and raped her at gunpoint. He was arrested in Mexico and returned to Kansas in August of 2019 and has remained in custody since.

Thursday’s conviction came after a four-day jury trial according to the court administrator for the 3rd Judicial District in Topeka. Arreola’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15.