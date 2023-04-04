FORT RILEY (KSNT) – An update has been released for a shooting that occurred last month at a gate to the Fort Riley military base that left a man wounded.

Steven Elstrom with Fort Riley reports that the 22-year-old male civilian suspect who drove through Trooper Gate on the morning of March 20 was released from a local hospital the day after the incident. The 62-year-old gate guard who shot the suspect remains assigned to administrative duties.

Elstrom said the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is still looking into the incident.

The 22-year-old suspect was shot and injured after ramming his vehicle through the Trooper Gate last month, ramming a vehicle barrier. He was then shot by a guard and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.