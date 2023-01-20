TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has made an arrest following a hit-and-run incident on Gage Blvd. earlier this week.

Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that Kathryn A. Kimbrough, 69, of Topeka, has been arrested on the following charges:

Driving while licensed canceled, suspended or revoked

Leaving the scene of an injury accident

At 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1200 block of Southwest Gage Blvd. the TPD received a report of a hit-and-run incident, according to Nichols. Officers responding to the area found a woman who said she was hit by a vehicle while riding her bicycle. The suspect vehicle was not found at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Kimbrough as the suspect. At noon on Jan. 20 in the 400 block of Southwest Polk St. the TPD arrested Kimbrough. She has since been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.