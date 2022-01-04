Suspect in insulin pump theft identified by police

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The woman responsible for stealing a 19-year-old’s car, insulin pump and other personal belongings has been identified by the Topeka Police Department.

According to Lieutenant Manuel Munoz with the TPD, the suspect has been identified as Jessica Dawn Riley-Perkins.

Riley-Perkins was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on the following charges:

  • Burglary
  • Theft
  • Criminal use of a financial card

Tylynn Cross was hospitalized after she had her car stolen along with her insulin pump on Dec. 10, 2021 in the Lawrence Home Depot parking lot. Cross and her mother asked for help through a GoFundMe to help purchase a new pump after donated pumps didn’t work.

The Cross family noticed that Tylynn’s debit card was used at the Topeka Fat Shack, leading the Topeka Police Department to finding video footage of Riley-Perkins at the location with a number of personal items belonging to Tylynn.

Riley-Perkins was found and arrested by TPD on Dec. 22, 2021. This was not her first offence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm