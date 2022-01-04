Suspect in insulin pump theft identified by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The woman responsible for stealing a 19-year-old’s car, insulin pump and other personal belongings has been identified by the Topeka Police Department.

According to Lieutenant Manuel Munoz with the TPD, the suspect has been identified as Jessica Dawn Riley-Perkins.

UPDATE: This person was identified, located and later arrested and booked into jail. Additional details will come at a later time. We would like to thank the community for their assistance. — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) December 22, 2021

Riley-Perkins was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on the following charges:

Burglary

Theft

Criminal use of a financial card

Tylynn Cross was hospitalized after she had her car stolen along with her insulin pump on Dec. 10, 2021 in the Lawrence Home Depot parking lot. Cross and her mother asked for help through a GoFundMe to help purchase a new pump after donated pumps didn’t work.

The Cross family noticed that Tylynn’s debit card was used at the Topeka Fat Shack, leading the Topeka Police Department to finding video footage of Riley-Perkins at the location with a number of personal items belonging to Tylynn.

Riley-Perkins was found and arrested by TPD on Dec. 22, 2021. This was not her first offence.