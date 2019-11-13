Suspect in Lawrence bar shooting dies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence police said the suspect in Sunday’s shooting at a bar that hurt two people has died as a result of his injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Terry Dean Scearce III, 30, of Lawrence.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. on Sunday to Playerz Sports Bar. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police found Scearce’s vehicle and tried to stop him. After he attempted to evade police, officers eventually stopped him and found him with serious, life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were released from the hospital. The investigation is still ongoing.

