UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after officer-involved shooting, vehicle pursuit in Saline County

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two suspects are in custody who police believe are involved with the police shooting that happened in Salina early Sunday morning, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Salina police officer attempted to pull over a car that did not stop at multiple stop signs near North Ninth Street in Thomas Park in Salina.

The driver of the car did not stop, and the passenger of the vehicle fired multiple shots at the officer’s vehicle, hitting the officer once in his foot.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and other police officers accompanied the original officer in the pursuit, and one police officer and one deputy fired back at the driver.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and crashed near West Crawford Street and Halstead Road, both the driver and passenger then ran from the vehicle.

A 37-year-old man from Wichita was later found in a field who they believe was involved and took him into custody.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol found the other person alleged to be involved at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday near the I-70 East Topeka Turnpike Interchange, and was taken into custody. He is a 36-year-old man.