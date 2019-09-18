Suspect in Topeka driveby murder arrested in Arkansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities arrested a third suspect they say killed a teenager in a driveby shooting.

Law enforcement and the United States Marshals Service found Lavonte D. Johnson, 22, in Pine Bluff, Ark. Johnson was arrested Tuesday on a Shawnee County warrant for first-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon.

Around 3:40 p.m. on July 23, Topeka Police officers were called to the area of 37th and Adams Streets, on reports of a drive-by shooting. Officers found Joaquin Aj McKinney, 16, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Danny Kaye Williams and Zachary Jacob McFall are also charged in relation to the shooting. They’ve each been charged with one count of first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Topeka Police are not looking for any other suspects. Johnson is awaiting extradition to Shawnee County.

