Suspect in Washburn football player’s death ruled competent to stand trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The suspect in the April shooting that killed one Washburn University football player and injured another has been found competent to stand trial.

Francisco Mendez is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dwane Simmons and attempted murder of his Washburn teammate Corey Ballentine, who had been recently drafted by the New York Giants.

A court-appointed psychiatrist initially ruled that Mendez was not competent to stand trial as he appeared not to understand judicial proceedings. After hearing Shawnee County Jail recordings and video of Mendez discussing the case with others, however, the psychiatrist reversed his opinion.

On Monday, Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios ruled that Mendez is competent to stand trial and scheduled his trial to begin July 13, 2020.