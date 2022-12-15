TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman involved in a recent West Topeka shooting has been arrested by police.

The Topeka Police Department reports that Alize J. Lay, 20, of Topeka, was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault. Jail records show that she is not currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Lay was arrested in connection to an incident on Wednesday night where a woman was found by police suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Two separate shooting incidents were reported on Wednesday night and are believed to be connected, according to law enforcement.