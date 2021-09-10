Topeka police shooting leaves armed suspect injured, hospitalized

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have gotten into an officer-involved shooting Friday morning with an armed suspect, according to a department spokesperson.

Few details leading up to the shooting are available at this time, but the Topeka Police Department said the shooting happened at 11:15 a.m. near the 700 block of Southwest Polk. Multiple officers took part in the shooting, but none of them were injured.

The officers in the shooting hit and injured an “armed homicide suspect,” according to TPD, but the department has not identified who the suspect is, or what killing they are suspected in. Emergency crews took the shot suspect to a local hospital, but it’s not clear how severe the suspect’s injuries are.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the shooting. TPD said to follow department policy, it is placing its officers involved in the shooting on paid administrative leave while the KBI investigates.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will investigate this incident. (2 of 3) — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) September 10, 2021

