Suspect loose in Pottawatomie County, sheriff urges caution

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriffs Office is asking residents who live near the 7000 block of Chinkapin Circle, in rural Manhattan, to “stay inside” as they search for a man who ran away from law enforcement.

Authorities describe the subject as a medium build, white male wearing his baseball cap backward.

Law enforcement is currently searching the area between Highway 13, Cedar Creek Road, and Dyer Road near Chinkapin Circle. the suspect fled a scene on Chinkapin Circle.

The subject is wanted on charges of fleeing and eluding, burglary, and felony theft. The suspect is a white male.

They are asking residents living in the area to stay inside and call 911 or 785-457-3353 if they see any suspicious activity.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Riley County Police Department, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks are assisting in trying to locate the suspect.