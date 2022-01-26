Suspect missing after Douglas County chase

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching for a third suspect that eluded capture following a chase through oncoming traffic and neighbors’ yards.

Deputies attempted to stop a black 2005 Chevy Impala around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of East 15th Street when, according to deputies, the vehicle failed to stop.

Authorities said the car drove into oncoming traffic and off the street into residents’ yards before three suspects ran away near the 800 block of West 22nd Street. While two suspects were taken into custody, a third got away.

Deputies are asking anyone who witnessed the chase, had to avoid a collision, or had property damage to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 843-0250.