Suspect unknowingly leads police on I-70 car chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Friday morning incident led law enforcement on an I-70 car chase, ending in a ditch near the Auburn Road exit west of Topeka.

Around 11:00 a.m., an unknown suspect led Highway Patrol troopers on a chase going west on I-70. During the pursuit, the driver swerved off of the road and into a ditch near the Auburn Road exit, causing the car to start smoking.

Troopers are currently investigating the situation, and said they believe the suspect may have had a medical condition and was unaware of the pursuit.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

