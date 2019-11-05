Suspect who escaped from police turns himself in

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A man who escaped Topeka Police custody last week turned himself in Tuesday.

The Topeka Police Department said Jordan Russell, 20, turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center after escaping from custody on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

TPD said Russell was being interviewed at the Law Enforcement Center on a case that was unrelated to the one he was in custody for.

He was in custody for a number of charges including: Flee or attempt to elude; Reckless Driving, Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution, Possession of marijuana, and Endangering A Child.