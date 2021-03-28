Suspects arrested in Manhattan in connection to deadly Topeka shooting Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two suspects were located and arrested in Manhattan, Sunday in connection to a Friday shooting in Topeka that left one person dead and two others injured.

The Riley County Police Department followed up on a tip given by the Topeka Police Department and carried out a residential search warrant where officers arrested Devonta Miller and Harlee Borders with no incident.

Miller and Borders were located in an apartment and brought back to Topeka where they are being booked on the following charges:

Devonta Miller:

1 count of Murder in the First Degree

4 counts of Aggravated Kidnapping

1 count of Aggravated Burglary

2 counts of Aggravated Battery

1 count of Aggravated Endangering of a Child

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a felon

1 count of Failure to stop at an Accident — Felony

Harlee Borders:

1 count of Murder in the First Degree

4 counts of Aggravated Kidnapping

1 count of Aggravated Burglary

2 counts of Aggravated Battery

1 count of Aggravated Endangering of a Child

1 count of Failure to stop at an Accident — Felony

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.