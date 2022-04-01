LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas has announced officers with the KU Public Safety Office and members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office worked together to apprehend suspects who were considered to be armed on Friday.

The KU officers assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies in a foot chase involving multiple subjects who were possibly armed. At least one may have fled into KU Memorial Stadium.

Police were able to clear the area and currently have all suspects in custody. There is no threat to the campus at this time. Any questions regarding this incident are to be directed to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007.