TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) issued an update regarding a suspicious death that happened Jan. 2.

At 5:52 p.m. on Tuesday, the TPD were called to the 600 block of SW 14th for a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found one person dead.

In an update shared by the TPD on Wednesday, the death was being investigated as a homicide. Police believe the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2023. A suspect was identified as Daniel V. Hesler, 22, of Topeka. Hessler was arrested and booked on a charge of first-degree murder.

The incident marks Topeka’s 35th homicide in 2023.

