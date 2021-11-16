Swan Lake performance at K-State cancelled, refunds available

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The upcoming performance of Swan Lake at Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2022 has been cancelled due to ongoing national supply shortages.

The director of McCain Auditorium, Todd Holmberg, said the cancellation has to do with the continued shipping issues that are being experienced at U.S. ports across the country.

“This situation is affecting the logistics planning for the Russian National Ballet and means that timely delivery of the company’s set and costumes for the ballet company’s entire U.S. tour cannot be guaranteed,” Holmberg said. “As a result, the Russian National Ballet made the difficult decision to cancel its K-State performance.”

Those looking for refunds have three options:

They can donate the value of their tickets to the Friends of McCain organization to help sustain McCain’s ability to present live shows. A letter acknowledging the donation is available upon request.

They can receive the value of their tickets as a gift certificate. The expiration date for the gift certificate would be June 30, 2023, and it would be good for any show presented by the McCain Performance Series. All gift certificates will be mailed and may take four to six weeks to process.

They can receive a credit card refund for the value of their ticket(s) and sales tax. Refunds will be issued to the original ticket holder on the credit card with which the tickets were purchased. Please note that order processing fees are nonrefundable. Refunds may take four to six weeks to process.

Ticket holders are encouraged to email the McCain ticket office at mccain@k-state.edu with their selected refund option by Jan. 25, 2022. If ticket holders do not contact the ticket office by the Jan. 25 date, then the auditorium will automatically credit the patron’s account with a gift certificate.

“McCain is disappointed for this unexpected and insurmountable logistics obstacle,” Holmberg said. “Canceling the show was the only option due to the current unreliable supply chain circumstances.”