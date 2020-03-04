SWAT arrests Topeka man tied to fentanyl-laced drugs, Shawnee County Sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County SWAT team has seized multiple guns and illegal narcotics from a home tied to a fentanyl overdose in Topeka, the sheriff said Wednesday.

Francisco Javier Cazares-Nava, 27, of Topeka, faces charges of possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, opiates with intent to distribute and aggravated child endangerment. Shawnee County SWAT and the federal DEA went on Monday to a residence in the 2900 block of Gage Boulevard Monday on a search warrant. The search comes from an investigation into oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl sold in Shawnee County and a subsequent overdose in February, according to the sheriff.

SWAT and the DEA found multiple guns, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cash and opioids during the search. Authorities booked Cazares-Nava into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $60,000 bond.