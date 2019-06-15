Symphony in the Flint Hills canceled due to weather

UPDATE:

The Symphony in the Flint Hills is now canceled due to weather.

This morning, the Flint Hills Media Project said because of extensive storm damage, the event was postponed until tomorrow. However, because of tents being destroyed and more severe weather tonight, the board decided to cancel the signature event.

Volunteer crews spent the day cleaning and preparing to welcome thousands of people for the event.

The Symphony in the Flint Hills event was scheduled to happen on Saturday, but it has been postponed until Sunday, June 16th.

The Flint Hills Media Project announced the postponement via Facebook and other social media, citing “extensive storm damage” as the reason.

Volunteer crews will spend the day cleaning up the event grounds.

The schedule for the event will be the same, kicking off at Irma’s Pasture in Bazaar at noon.

These are the different things happening at the symphony:

Art Exhibit and Auction: Noon-Intermission

Prairie Pavilion Presentations: 1:30-4:30 p.m.

WahZhaZhe Osage Ballet: 4:15-5:30 p.m.

Osage Ballet: 4:15-5:30 p.m. Sunset Concert with the Kansas City Symphony: 6:30-9 p.m.

Stargazing/Story Circle/Dancing: 9:15-11 p.m.

You can find out more about the event at www.symphonyintheflinthills.org.