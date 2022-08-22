The boil water advisory initially issued for the City of Sabetha has now been expanded for the City of Morrill.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Morrill in Brown County following possible bacterial contamination in a nearby distribution system.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, residents of Morrill should take the following precautions until the boil water advisory has been rescinded:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory first went into effect on Aug. 22 and is expected to remain in place until at least Aug. 24, according to Sabetha City Administrator Doug Allen. A loss in pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and result in bacterial contamination.

The advisory was issued because of a loss in pressure at Sabetha’s distribution system. As Morrill buys water from Sabetha, the KDHE extended the boil water advisory to its residents. Only the KDHE can issue the rescind order for the advisory after a test from a certified laboratory.

If you have any questions, you are encouraged to contact the water system at 785-459-2231 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514. You can also find information online by clicking here.

If you own a restaurant or other food establishment, you can call 785-564-6767 or send an email to kda.fsl@ks.gov.