T-Rell appears in Times Square as new album release date approaches

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka artist T-Rell shares a video of an advertisement for his upcoming album “2 Big 2 Ignore” at Times Square in New York while expressing goals for his new music.

“I sing a lot about what I’ve been through in my life,” T-Rell said when asked about where the inspiration for his music comes from. “It’s the rebirth of T-Rell, and I just wanted to try something different. That’s why it took me so long to record it. But I feel like the people are really going to be ready for this album”. The Album has been in the works for over a year.”

The change in style hasn’t changed the Artists goals, as he is “trying to get number one on apple music, and trying to make the billboards for the first time.” These goals come after his most recent album, “Rell Play” topped the iTunes R&B chart.

The upcoming album began turning heads when it appeared on a large billboard at Times Square in New York.

From sleeping in cars To Times Square NYC my album Drop September 28th 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qd9zfGQn69 — T-Rell (@TRell785) September 3, 2021

This kind of publicity isn’t a surprise as the artist recently signed a deal to produce his show “Best Buddies,” and is in the early phases and shooting a movie in Topeka.

Amid all the hard work and success, T-Rell is still finding time to support the community. “Something I want to start doing is when I go to different cities and do shows I want to give back to kids because I want to help out the community the best I can,” T-Rell said.

The artist recently gave out over 300 pairs of shoes to kids in need while performing in Omaha, Nebraska.

Giving 300 Pair Shoes Away “FREE”

“Omaha ￼ Nebraska” “Sept 3rd” 🙏🏾



Heavenly Arms Learning Center

5962 Wenninghoff Rd, Omaha, NE 68134



Time: 5-7pm pic.twitter.com/VpCzCbk6XZ — T-Rell (@TRell785) August 27, 2021

The Album is set to release on Sept. 28 and will be available for streaming and downloading on all music platforms.