TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka artist T-rell hosted a community cookout Sunday at Lake Shawnee.

Anyone was welcome to enjoy food, music and a water gun fight for the kids. T-rell held a free shoe giveaway for kids that came to the event.

T-rell is a Topeka native, and he says events like these are just a small show of his appreciation for the community.

“It’s not about me, not about my shows, it’s not about my music,” T-rell said. “It’s a day for the children. This is about them having a great time, and I’m going to do it every year as long as I’m breathing.”

T-rell has been active in the community, and is already planning more activities such as a back to school event later this year.