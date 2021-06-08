T-Rell hosts community BBQ at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topeka R&B musician T-Rell hosted a barbeque Tuesday for the whole community at Lake Shawnee.

He said he is a big kid at heart, so he bought over 15,000 water balloons to cool off and welcome summer with some fun in the sun. He also said the event is all about the kids and is happy to see people gathering together again now that COVID numbers are down.

“I was telling my managers like, ‘man let’s throw a water balloon fight,'” T-Rell said. “They were like, ‘what?’ So I said, ‘yeah let’s throw a water balloon fight in Topeka.’ I said to invite everyone in the whole community out so we can just turn up and have a good time with the kids. Free food that’s going to get them to come out. I just love good energy.”

The event had free food and a big water fight. It was the first event of many that T-Rell has planned for the summer.