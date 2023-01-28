TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka Hip-Hop artist is using his skills to create a new kind of project.

Topeka artist T-Rell’s upcoming movie titled “My Dawg” is in the audition process. Actors of all ages tried out for parts on Saturday.

T-Rell says he hopes this movie will highlight the great things going on in Topeka. He plans to include local musicians, actors and filming locations.

“I like to bring the opportunities that I’ve learn as I’m on tour and on the road home,” T-Rell said. We deserve that, and there’s people around here that have a lot of talent and it deserves to be shined, and any way that I can help, I’m going to try my best.”

The movie will likely be released later this year.