TOPEKA (KSNT) – T-Rell is no stranger, as his roots are here in Topeka. Now, he’s opening up a lounge to bring more nightlife to Top City. Named after his brother, it’s called Partee’s Lounge.

Located at Southwest 16th Street near Washburn University, Partee’s will be a VIP-style lounge with a vision of bringing an Atlanta-style atmosphere to Topeka. With booths, music, videos, bottle service and more; T-Rell tells 27 News that he wants to make everyone feel like a star when they walk through the doors.

With little nightlife in the Capital City, T-Rell says he believes his experience as a musician will help him bring a successful lounge to the area that will give people more to do.

“I’m Topeka proud,” T-Rell said. “Everywhere I go I shout where I’m from and I want to bring the experience from the road I get to tour in. Going on the road with Nelly, or going on the road and learning these venues, I want to bring excitement here. We need more of that. We need more smiles, less crime, I want to do my part. I’ve always been an entertainer, so my best way to make people feel good is entertaining and Partee’s is gonna bring that.”

T-Rell says he also wants to have special nights where only people with disabilities get to come to Partee’s, so they can have a night where they can go out, have a good time and just be themselves.

Along with that, T-Rell tells 27 News he will also have a college night dedicated to Washburn University and a special teenager night. The next steps are getting the walls painted, floors done and booths put in.