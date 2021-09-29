T-Rell’s new album hits #1 on Apple Music

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topekan and musical artist T-Rell released his album “2 Big 2 Ignore” Tuesday and now it has already topped the charts at number one for R&B and Soul music on Apple Music.

The artist is currently on a press release tour in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

“It’s a crazy feeling to do my first press run in major cities,” T-Rell said. “I’ve been fighting for those for years and I’m finally getting their recognition.”

T-Rell now has over 600,000 streams on the release of the album.

“I just want to say that this album isn’t for me, I do this to inspire the youth of Topeka,” he said. “I’m living proof you can do more than be in the streets.”

