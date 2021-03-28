Taco John’s in Manhattan suffered a fire Sunday leaving thousands of dollars in damages, firefighter injured

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Taco John’s in Manhattan lost over $600,000 in estimated damages following an early morning fire Sunday.

The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Taco John’s (214 Leavenworth Street) at approximately 5:05 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the roof. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.

Investigators estimated that $300,000 were lost to contents and $300,000 to the structure.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated and released at Via Christi.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.