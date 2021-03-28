Taco John’s in Manhattan suffered a fire Sunday leaving thousands of dollars in damages, firefighter injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Manhattan Fire Department

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Taco John’s in Manhattan lost over $600,000 in estimated damages following an early morning fire Sunday.

The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Taco John’s (214 Leavenworth Street) at approximately 5:05 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the roof. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.

Investigators estimated that $300,000 were lost to contents and $300,000 to the structure.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated and released at Via Christi.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories