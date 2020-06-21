Taco Lucha closes after employee comes into contact with people who have coronavirus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Taco Lucha in Manhattan announced on Sunday they will be closing after a worker came into contact with people who have coronavirus.

The restaurant said the staff member came into contact with people who had coronavirus outside of work. They also said none of their employees have been allowed to work while showing symptoms or after being in contact with infected people.

The decision to close Taco Lucha and the connected So Long Saloon was made “out of an abundance of caution,” the restaurant said.

They are working with the Riley County Health Department and have not decided when they will open back up.