Taco enthusiasts head downtown for second annual Taco Topia

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It was all about tacos, tunes and tequila for the second annual Taco Topia event on Saturday.

Local restaurants put their best tacos forward for guests to try.

One restaurant owner said it’s more than just good ingredients that make a good taco. It’s also love.

“Tacos are simple,” said owner of Lago Vista Grill Miguel Cadena. “They’re supposed to be simple. It’s not about the cream and the sauces. It’s about the time you put into the meat and everything else.”

The event also featured live music and tequila tastings.