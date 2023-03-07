TOPEKA (KSNT) – The contract for Washburn University’s new president has been released. Look below to find out more about what comes with this prestigious position in Topeka’s local college.

KSNT 27 News was given access to Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek’s contract on Tuesday, March 7 by the Washburn Board of Regents. The seven-page document outlines Mazachek’s first term with the university, her benefits, pay and more.

For pay, Mazachek is set to receive $335,000 a year in the same manner that the university pays its other managerial employees, according to the contract. An annual review conducted by the board, or an appointed committee, on Mazachek’s performance could earn her a salary increase as well at the start of the next fiscal year on July 1, 2023. Mazachek will also receive an annual retention payment of $60,000 no later than Feb. 28 each year if she was employed in her role as president on previous Jan. 31.

Mazachek’s term of employment will commence on Feb. 1, 2023 and will end on June 30, 2026, according to the contract. Following this, the term of employment under the contract will automatically renew for consecutive one-year periods under the same terms and conditions unless otherwise changed.

The contract also states that Mazachek will be appointed as a tenured full professor in the WU School of Business to serve alongside her position as president. If Mazachek’s time as president at Washburn ends, she can continue to serve as a professor.

Mazachek will also reside in the Presidential Residence currently being built at 1709 Southwest MacVicar Ave. in Topeka, according to the contract. The university will pay all utilities, taxes, insurance and expenses of maintenance and upkeep for the home. While the home is being built, Mazachek has agreed to stay at an apartment in Topeka provided by the university.

Mazachek became the 15th president of WU following the retirement of former President Jerry Farley who retired after 25 years with the university. Mazachek also came on the KSNT 27 News morning show to talk about her new role with Anchor Katie Garceran. You can watch that interview by clicking here.

To read Mazachek’s full contract, see the document below: