TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is offering a unique way for the community to support a good cause.

Special Olympics Kansas is preparing for its biggest, and chilliest, fundraiser of the year. Community members are invited to take part in the annual Polar Plunge, according to a Special Olympics Kansas press release. You can create a team or sign up as an individual to take a plunge into the chilly water at Lake Shawnee.

After committing to the plunge, you can start collecting donations through the online fundraising portal. The money raised will go towards supporting 4,500 athletes who are part of the Special Olympics Kansas.

“The Polar Plunge is more than a fundraiser,” says Chris Burt, COO at Special Olympics Kansas. “It’s a demonstration of the incredible support of our community. Together, we’re taking the plunge for inclusion and creating opportunities for our athletes.”

Registration for the Polar Plunge will begin at Saturday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Lake Shawnee Swim Beach. Community members can compete in a cornhole tournament and take part in a silent auction that will start at 10 a.m. People can also compete in a costume contest based on this year’s theme, ‘Together, We Freeze’ at 11:45 a.m. The plunge will take place at noon.

To register for the Polar Plunge or donate to Special Olympics Kansas, click here. There will be other Polar Plunges across Kansas. Manhattan is hosting it’s plunge Saturday, Feb. 10 and Emporia will be diving into the cold water Saturday, Feb. 17.

