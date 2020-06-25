Take the Promise: Greater Topeka Partnership’s new program asks businesses to follow safety measures

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka/Shawnee County Community Recovery Taskforce announced Thursday the creation of its Topeka Promise initiative.

The initiative promotes a healthy and safe environment for businesses in Shawnee County who want to participate in the program.

“The Topeka Promise was developed as a way to assure Topeka shoppers that local businesses are stepping up to ensure their health and safety,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, Recovery Taskforce chair and senior vice president of strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership, in a release.

Businesses who wish to participate are asked to follow these guidelines:

All employees will wear masks and appropriate PPE when dealing with customers (face shield or plastic guards are acceptable). Social distancing is enforced through seating placement, capacity and line restrictions.* All common surfaces will be disinfected regularly throughout the day. Sanitizer will be available at the register to minimize risk with transactions. Employees will be screened daily for symptoms and restricted fro work if any are noted.

*Optional hours of operation for high-risk customers are encouraged, and/or carry-out/curbside delivery to mitigate risk.

Business owners who participate in the initiative will be given a Topeka Promise window cling to display at the front of their businesses.

Local Glory Days Pizza branch owner Jason Lehnherr was one of the first business owners to take on the initiative.

“Glory Days is pleased to make the Topeka Promise pledge,” Lehnherr said in a release. “We take pride in providing our customers with a clean and safe environment that they can feel comfortable returning to again and again. The Topeka Promise represents a new standard of excellence businesses are setting for themselves and helps the community know where they can spend their money safely.”

Businesses interested in taking the initiative can apply here.