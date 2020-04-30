Taking a look inside an Arkansas Tyson plant amidst COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman announced Wednesday there are six meat processing plants that are being monitored as cluster zones in Kansas.

Our sister station KNWA in Arkansas, got in inside look at a Tyson plant there.

The team found that safety precautions are being taken. Workers are required to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and their temperature is taken at the door.

This is similar to what we told you the Tyson employee in Emporia said was happening as well.

But the plant in Arkansas isn’t following all public health recommendations. The CDC said employees should stay six feet apart wherever they can and avoid facing each other.

That wasn’t the case at the Tyson plant there. When asked why, there wasn’t a direct answer.

“We’ve continued to improve and work in this area to make it the absolute best for our team members because we’re committed to their health and safety,” Tyson Group President of Poultry Chad Martin said.

After the investigation, Tyson said that an additional workstation divider will be installed before production resumes.

Tyson also announced Wednesday it’s upping the amount of bonus money for its employees.