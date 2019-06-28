Tanker fire shuts down I-470 between Topeka turnpikes

Update 2: Tanker fire on I470 Posted by KSNT News on Friday, June 28, 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police, fire and hazmat crews have blocked off a highway as they investigate a tanker fire Friday morning.

Officers on scene said the tanker left I-470 between the east and south Topeka turnpikes. They are working to determine the cause of the crash, and emergency crews have blocked both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane.

The tanker fire is still smoldering at this time, with visible plumes of smoke in the air. There is no word on the condition of the tanker driver.

KSNT has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.