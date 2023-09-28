TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Members of Positive Connections joined the Fox 43 AM Live team to discuss its upcoming 2023 TAP Gala Mardi Gras featuring Nucklehead Jones!

Positive Connections is a group that supports and provides help to those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted diseases in the community.

The upcoming Gala will have both silent and live auctions, games, food, and even a live performance by local band Nucklehead Jones!

The theme of this year’s event is Mardi Gras and guests are encouraged to dress up for fun.

Ticket prices are as follows.

General Admission with dinner is $75.

General Admission without dinner is $50.

Reserve a table of 8 (with dinner) for $640.

Reserve a table of 8 (without dinner) for $440.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the free services Positive Connections provides to the Topeka community.

